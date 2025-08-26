The Cleveland Browns released former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson. It's a move that underscores both the instability of his career and the Browns’ desire to solidify their roster with more dependable options.

Johnson, 29, signed a veteran minimum deal with Cleveland. Despite a turbulent 2024 season that included stints with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans, the Browns gave Johnson a shot. His chances with the Browns were seen as a potential reset. But he managed only two receptions for 19 yards during the preseason and never appeared close to securing a roster spot.

Cleveland’s decision to move on is striking given the state of its receiving corps. The group has struggled for consistency behind top target Jerry Jeudy. Browns beat reporter Zac Jackson noted that Johnson “never seemed near the right side of the bubble,” a telling assessment considering Cleveland’s lack of depth.

Dionate Johnson's release from the Browns might've been his last shot

For Johnson, the release continues a sharp decline from his days as a reliable target in Pittsburgh. A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2019, Johnson was once one of the league’s most productive route runners. His career was highlighted by a 2021 Pro Bowl season. That year, Johnson caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He totaled 424 receptions and nearly 4,800 yards across five seasons with the Steelers. However, his career has been marked by friction with coaches, trades, suspensions, and inconsistent play.

The Browns are not burdened financially by the decision. Johnson’s contract carried no guarantees. The team is expected to rely on its current group. Now, they turn their attention toward the regular-season opener against Cincinnati.

For Cleveland, the move is significant. It signals a continued commitment to stability in the passing game. Furthermore, it's a desire to move past short-term experiments. However, for Johnson, it represents another setback in what has become a series of brief and disappointing stops. Once a mainstay in the Steelers' offense, he now faces an uncertain future with his NFL career hanging in the balance.