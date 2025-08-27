There is a growing expectation that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker will retire at the end of the 2025 season, but before he goes, the 2021 World Series champion can help position the franchise for a promising future. Overseeing the development of rookie starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep is surely one of the skipper's top priorities during the remainder of the year. That objective is going as splendidly as fans could have hoped.

The 23-year-old righty, who has been tremendous since making his season debut on Aug. 2, endured a rather strenuous start in Tuesday night's 11-2 win versus the Miami Marlins. Despite only allowing one run, Waldrep surrendered eight hits and did not record a strikeout in 5 1/3 innings of work. However, the mark of true greatness is when a hurler can put his club in position to win even after laboring on the mound.

He has a long way to go before earning a concrete place in the pitching upper echelon, but Waldrep is quietly exhibiting a sparkling combination of excellence and composure. Snitker commended the 2023 first-round draft pick for standing firm in LoanDepot Park.

“He had to work,” the 2018 National League Manager of the Year said, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. “I told him, ‘You earned your money tonight.’ But it was good to see there's a lot of calm in the guy, and he doesn't let the game speed up on him.”

Hurston Waldrep is giving Braves fans plenty to cheer about

Waldrep is 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 0.93 WHIP in 30 innings pitched. The Cairo, Georgia native has simply been sensational for the Braves, bringing joy and hope to a fan base that has pushed through disappointing baseball all yearlong. All the 60-72 ballclub can do now is finish the season strong and enter 2026 with good vibes and renewed confidence.

Think back to one of the more underrated sports films of the 21st Century, 2004's “Mr. 3000.” Bernie Mac's Stan Ross and the Milwaukee Brewers were determined to salvage a tough campaign by vaulting into third place in the division. That is the only realistic goal Atlanta can set now, as it sits two games behind Miami in the NL East.

Snitker's crew pummeled the Marlins' bullpen on Tuesday, breaking a 2-2 tie with a nine-run barrage in the ninth inning. Three-time All-Star Ozzie Albies led the way with two home runs, four RBIs and three hits. The Braves can inch closer to The Fish with a win in Wednesday's rubber match.

Consolation prizes do not fly in these parts, but having something to play for can have a positive effect on team morale. That is what matters now. The Braves can prepare for 2026 by building momentum in 2025.

Hurston Waldrep is a huge part of that mission. His next start is expected to come against the Chicago Cubs next week.