Cleveland Browns fans got a bit of a fright on Monday night after learning about what happened to Greg Newsome II. One of the regular starters for Cleveland, the cornerback was reportedly held at gunpoint after leaving a nightclub. That fact alone is terrifying. Now, new details have emerged regarding this incident, details that make this encounter more harrowing, per Jake Trotter.

Newsome was with his Browns teammate Perrion Winfrey when they were robbed at gunpoint. According to the report on ESPN, they were confronted by six masked men and armed men. The robber took their jewelry and escaped via Newsome's truck.

“According to police, the two players left a Cleveland nightclub early Monday morning. When they got to Newsome's truck in a nearby parking lot, six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday. In addition to stealing jewelry, the suspects fled in Newsome's truck.”

Newsome and Winfrey weren't the only Browns players that were the victims in a crime. Demetric Felton, a backup running back for Cleveland, also had his vehicle stolen from his apartment. Police are currently trying to recover both stolen vehicles.

Greg Newsome II is one of the better cornerbacks in the league. There's a reason why the Browns are starting him to this day. He's not a superstar defensive back, but he's in the upper echelon of corners in the league. With their division now having the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Zay Flowers, and George Pickens, having a solid secondary to stick on their rivals' best receivers is a must.