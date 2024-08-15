The Cleveland Browns will be without well-paid cornerback Denzel Ward for now, as he is in the concussion protocol. On Monday, Ward hit his head on the ground during a Browns practice. Later that day, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Ward was in the protocol.

On Wednesday, Ward did not participate in practice but observed. He was seen on the sidelines during the Browns' joint preseason practice with the Minnesota Vikings, which usually means he has not yet been formally diagnosed with a concussion.

Concussions have been an unfortunate common occurrence in Ward's career. This latest injury would be his fifth concussion since joining the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland also just placed CB Vincent Gray (groin) on injured reserve. Browns LB Jordan Hicks is considered week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. Greg Newsome II (NFI), Nyheim Hines (NFI), Dalvin Tomlinson (PUP), Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin (PUP), Jedrick Wills Jr. (PUP), D'Anthony Bell (PUP) and Luke Wypler (ankle) are all away from the team right now.

What to expect from Denzel Ward, Browns cornerbacks this preseason

The Browns hope to see more from players like Jamari Thrash, Brady Breeze and Myles Harden continue to impress this preseason. Unfortunately, many of the Browns' key players are hurt, arrested, posting strange things on social media, or not showing much in preseason practices.

Ward is the team's top cornerback. Last season, PFF gave him a 69.6 grade, ranking him just outside the top 40 in the NFL. When asked about taking so many concussions, Ward provided a candid response to The Athletic:

“I don’t think you can take any concussion lightly, but I’m good,” Ward said last September. “I feel great, ready to play the game. I take the necessary steps of healing up and doing the exercising and things that the doctors tell me. So I feel good, I’m out there, I’m ready to play, enjoy playing the game of football and I’m not too concerned. I’m good.”

The three-time Pro Bowler will likely sit for the remainder of the preseason as a precaution, given his extensive concussion history. The Browns are thin at the cornerback position since Newsome is also out to rest a hamstring injury. Given the extra playing time, CB Justin Hardee must step up. He is at risk of not making the 53-man roster.

The Browns host the Vikings in their second preseason game on Saturday, August 17, at 4:25 EST.