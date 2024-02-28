Despite injuries across their roster, the Cleveland Browns still found a way to make the playoffs. As they look to regroup, heal up and bounce back, the Browns have made a major Denzel Ward financial decision.
Cleveland has restructured Ward's contract, creating $11.359 in extra cap space, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Even with the move, the Browns are still in cap purgatory as Cleveland's almost $2.5 million available ranks 25th in the league.
The Browns doled out a massive contract to quarterback Deshaun Watson. Amari Cooper and Myles Garrett join him with $20+ million cap hits. Cleveland has nine players total with cap hits over $10 million. Restructuring Ward's deal gives the Browns a little bit of extra roster as they look to add to their roster.
Injuries held Ward back throughout the 2023 season as he appeared in just 13 games. He made 34 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Over his six years with the Browns, Ward has put up 273 tackles, 76 passes defended, 15 interceptions and three forced fumbles. He is a three-time Pro Bowler.
With Watson and Nick Chubb suffering serious injuries, Cleveland relied on their defense to reach the playoffs. The Browns responded by leading the NFL in total defense, allowing 270.2 yards per game. They were the best team in the league against the pass, allowing 164.7 YPG.
Denzel Ward is a crucial part of the Browns' success in the secondary. But Cleveland may need some additions to get over their playoff hump. By restructuring Ward's contract, the team gave themselves some extra financial wiggle room while navigating the offseason.