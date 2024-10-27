The Cleveland Browns pulled off a massive upset in Week 8, beating their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. However, the team also may have suffered a major loss with the latest Denzel Ward injury news. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback suffered yet another head injury in the win and now there are concerns for his health and his career.

“Browns Denzel Ward has been diagnosed with his 6th concussion, second this year,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer.

Six diagnosed concussions and two in eight weeks is a massive red flag. It will be a while until we know the true fallout of the Denzel Ward head injury, but it is fair to say that his season, and maybe even his career, are now in jeopardy. THat would be a huge loss of the Browns who are currently riding the good vibes from upsetting the Ravens.

The 27-year-old CB was the No. 4 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has 15 career interceptions to go along with his three Pro Bowls and he is currently leading the league with 12 passes defended.

Can the Browns rebound from terrible start?

The Browns will deal with the Denzel Ward injury in the coming days and weeks, but for now, the team must focus on continuing to build on their Week 8 win over the Ravens.

Clevland started 1-6 as highly-paid quarterback Deshaun Watson drove the team into the ground. However, with Watson going out for the season with an Achilles injury and Nick Chubb coming back from his gruesome knee injury last season, the team looked much better in Week 8 with backup Jameis Winston at the helm.

The Browns went down 10-6 at the half but outscored their opponents 23-14 in the second half to get the win.

While 2-6 doesn't truly put the Browns in the playoff picture, a few more Ws will put them back at .500 and from there, anything is possible. That said, if Ward misses significant time, it will be an issue for the team's defense.