The Cleveland Browns turned to quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles last weekend and it couldn't have gone any better for the veteran.

Winston led the Browns to an upset 29-24 win over one of the best teams in the league, improving to 2-6 in the process. Jameis was seen giving his squad an epic pep talk before the contest started and it clearly helped as Cleveland played their hearts out. Following the gritty victory, Winston hilariously quoted Eminem in his post-game interview when asked what it was like to step in and be QB1 for the first time since 2022.

Via NFL on CBS:

“Man, there's a white boy from Detroit that I really admire, named Eminem,” Winston said. ” He said you only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow, this opportunity lasts once in a lifetime.”

Expand Tweet

Epic stuff from Winston, who also thanked his team for playing their hearts out, and the fans for showing up and giving the Browns fantastic support in Week 8.

Jameis Winston balled out for the Browns

After Watson went down with a season-ending injury, it wasn't clear right away if Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson would start. But, Kevin Stefanski announced earlier this week that Jameis would be under center and he certainly didn't waste the opportunity at hand.

The former Florida State Seminole went toe to toe with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, completing 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns against zero interceptions. Cedric Tillman was his main target out wide, reeling in five receptions for 99 yards and two scores. The Ravens took the lead late in the fourth thanks to a Derrick Henry touchdown, but Winston didn't panic.

The Browns proceeded to respond, with the signal-caller linking up with Tillman for a 38-yard TD pass that proved to be the difference-maker. Needless to say, Winston has the QB1 job locked down for the time being. He's given Cleveland some much-needed life after taking down a legitimate Super Bowl contender.