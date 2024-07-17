Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper didn’t attend the team’s offseason workouts because he’s seeking an extension or a re-do heading into the final year of his $20 million-a-year contract. While some fans might be concerned that his absence would hinder his connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson as they head into the 2024 season.

Although he thought Cooper would be present, Watson is not part of that group. During his 7-on-7 tournament, Watson said that he has remained in touch with Cooper throughout the offseason and that Cooper’s decision to skip the team’s program has done nothing to hinder their on-field chemistry.

“The connection’s been awesome,” Watson said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Me and Amari, even with the other guys, it’s not like he’s missed a beat. Amari’s always been there. We know what he can do. He’s shown that, he’s shown that over the offseason. The brotherhood, the love, the communication — none of that stuff has missed a beat at all.”

Since they acquired him, the Browns have been looking for Watson to be consistent on and off the field while playing at a high level in his third season with the team. His connection with Cooper will be crucial to the latter, so Cleveland hopes that Watson’s on target with his assessment, health, and passing.

Why Browns QB Deshaun Watson feels good about Amari Cooper

“Amari’s going to be good,” Watson said. “As far as the other stuff, that’s their business. I can’t get into all that. He knows that we love him, and we want him back for sure.”

Although Cooper didn't participate in the Browns' mandatory minicamp last month and didn’t attend organized team activities due to ongoing contract issues, Watson didn’t stop working on his timing with Cooper this offseason. Watson hosted a small, informal passing camp last week in South Florida and hinted that Cooper may have been there.

The players kept the session under wraps and didn’t post any of it on social media. If not during Watson's informal South Florida camp, the duo may have gotten some work in together at some point this offseason.

Although Cooper likely wants to be paid like other top NFL receivers, the Browns might not necessarily want to extend him right now. Instead, they could be open to increasing his base salary and giving him some guaranteed money. He has none left in the deal, although the $20 million would be fully guaranteed once the season starts.

The Browns hope to resolve negotiations with Cooper before players report to team headquarters for training camp on Tuesday and leave for The Greenbrier in West Virginia for the first ten days of camp. With how important Cooper is for Watson's success on the field, hopefully, they can come to terms and not deal with any off-field distractions.