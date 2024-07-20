When it comes to the Cleveland Browns, no player has a more disproportional impact on the team's success than Deshaun Watson for more reasons than one.

Initially drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, the Browns traded away a small fortune of picks to bring the collegiate Clemson Tiger to Cleveland and then backed it up by handing him a very large fortune, $230 million to be exact, on a fully guaranteed contract to serve as the team's quarterback heading into the future. Because of that astronomical financial figure, the Browns have had to say goodbye to quality players who could be very useful right now, and they've been limited in how they can replace their exiting talent, too, as they surrendered first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus a 2023 third-round pick and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 to get the deal done.

Is sacrificing as many as six potential starters on cost-controlled contracts a good way to build a contending team, especially with a quarterback making an average annual salary of $46 million? No, typically, when a team is that top-heavy with a QB contract, they need to supplement their roster with younger players on value-conscious deals, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have proven. Still, if Watson plays up to his Houston standards, that doesn't really matter, as an elite quarterback is worth six good-to-great starters at less important positions.

The only problem? Watson hasn't been that guy, as he's been too injured and too inconsistent to ever really take the Browns to where they want to be.

If the Browns are going to take a step forward and take what might just be the best roster in the NFL to the Super Bowl for the first time under this incarnation of the franchise, they need Watson to play like the superstar he's being paid to be because otherwise, they really don't have any avenue to get there, considering they are tied to him unconditionally until the end of the 2026 NFL season. In 2022, the Browns made a near-unprecedented gamble, and so far, they can't be too happy with the returns.

Kevin Stefanski is excited about the Browns' QB room

Discussing the Browns quarterback room with reporters at the NFL Owners meeting back in March before the 2024 NFL draft, Stefanski addressed his expectations for Watson in 2024, noting that he hopes to see the same performer Cleveland traded for this fall once he's fully healthy.

“I do. I do,” Stefanski told reporters via AOL. “I've seen it from Deshaun, we've seen it from Deshaun. Don't have to look very far or don't have to look back too far. Look at that second half versus Baltimore. I mean, that's as gutty a performance as it comes with what he's able to accomplish on a bad ankle with a bad shoulder. Just the plays that he's made for us over these years, I've seen it from him. So yeah, of course, keeping him healthy, keeping him on the field is really important. And he wants that too. He's so competitive, so he's really attacking this rehab so he's ready to go ASAP.”

While Watson sort of has to get the first crack at the Browns' QB1 spot due to his contract and NFL pedigree, that doesn't mean Cleveland's offense is a one-man band, as Stefanski is also excited about the other arms he has entering camp, Heisman-winner Jameis Winston and Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley. Should Watson struggle or sustain another injury, it's safe to say Stefanski believes the Browns have enough talent to pick up the slack.

“I don’t know that re-shape the room was the goal,” Stefanski said. “I think just every year you’re looking at what’s the best way to put that room together. We’re excited about Jameis. I think Jameis is a really, really talented young player. Just getting to know him over the course of the last couple weeks. He’s a great teammate, he’s excited about helping the team. Obviously we were able to bring in Tyler Huntley, another young player that we’ve competed against. I think it’s just a matter of adding some good young players to the room.”

After watching the Browns shine in 2023 with Joe Flaco under center – going from practice squad signee to the AP's NFL Comeback Player of the Year at the tender age of 38 – it's clear Stefanski has built a system that can succeed with incredible variance at the QB position. Should Watson be unable to perform for one reason or another, it's safe to say Winston and Huntley should be able to at least match Flacco's production, if not clear that bar with a few inches to spare.