While the Cleveland Browns are coming off of a tough 7-10 season, they’re now preparing for an entire season with Deshaun Watson under center. As Watson prepares to restart his tenure with the Browns, Cleveland is looking to add offensive weapons around him.

The Browns hosted free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin for a visit, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Goodwin’s visit with the Browns began on Monday and he is expected to stay in Cleveland through Tuesday. There is no word if either side is close to a contract.

Goodwin spent the past season with the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in 13 games and started two, catching 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. His touchdown total matched his career-high.

Before Seattle, Goodwin spent a year with the Chicago Bears after a four-year stint with the Buffalo Bills and a three-year run with the San Francisco 49ers. Overall, Goodwin has appeared in 102 NFL games, starting 44. He has caught 187 passes for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

While Goodwin’s numbers don’t jump off the page, his biggest strength is his speed. That speed has allowed Goodwin to average 16.2 yards per reception over his career. Adding Marquise Goodwin would allow Cleveland to stretch the field and give Deshaun Watson an opportunity to dial up long bombs.

At this stage of his career, Goodwin isn’t considered a WR1 in today’s NFL. But with the Browns, he wouldn’t need to be. Goodwin has remained productive even at 32-years-old. Cleveland is looking to add some explosiveness to their offense. Adding Goodwin would certainly do that while giving Watson another strong option to get the ball to.