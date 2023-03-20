Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After their massive trade, Deshaun Watson is locked in as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. But after losing Jacoby Brissett, the Browns have brought in a new backup quarterback for their franchise centerpiece.

The Browns have signed Josh Dobbs, via his agent Mike McCarthy. While the financials are not yet known, Dobbs is signing a one-year contract with Cleveland.

Dobbs’ new contract brings the quarterback back to Cleveland. He was with the Browns during Watson’s suspension. However, once he returned, Dobbs was released. With Brissett signing a deal with the Washington Commanders, Dobbs essentially gets a bump up the depth chart directly behind Watson.

When Dobbs was released from the Browns, he landed on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. However, he was signed by the Tennessee Titans and became the team’s starting quarterback for the final two games of the season. While he went 0-2 with the Titans, his time in Tennessee gave Dobbs his first opportunity to start an NFL game.

Josh Dobbs originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He appeared in six games with the Steelers, the only other time Dobbs has actually taken a snap in the league. For his career, Dobbs has thrown for 456 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

While he hasn’t gotten much playing time, Dobbs has managed to stick around in the NFL. He has bounced around numerous team’s practice squads. Now back with the Browns, Cleveland clearly values Dobbs as a safety net for Deshaun Watson.