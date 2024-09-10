The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some tight ends to support their offense. In their season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns lost star tight end David Njoku to a high ankle sprain. With Njoku sidelined, Cleveland has to sign a new face or two at tight end. Thankfully, the Browns have brought in a gaggle of tight ends to soften the blow of losing Njoku. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland is hosting several players at the position for workouts on Tuesday, including Irv Smith Jr., Tommy Sweeney, and Geoff Swaim.

After playing for the Bengals last year, Smith spent the offseason and training camp with Kansas City. In 2023, he caught 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Smith also has experience with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during their time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has 18 career receptions for 165 yards with one touchdown, though he hasn’t appeared in a game since 2022. He joined the New York Giants as a free agent in 2023 but had to sit out the entire season after collapsing on the practice field in training camp. Sweeney has since been cleared to play again, signing with the Chicago Bears earlier this year.

Finally, Swaim is the most experienced in the group, having appeared in 100 games for Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee, and Arizona. Last year, he caught ten passes for 94 yards with the Cardinals.

Why are the Browns looking for replacements for David Njoku?

Njoku injured his ankle at the end of a 29-yard catch-and-run on the Browns' second drive of the third quarter. He visited the medical tent before exiting and heading into the locker room. The Browns announced Njoku was questionable to return, but he never returned to the game against the Cowboys.

Njoku was in a walking boot in the locker room and had four catches for 44 yards before leaving the game. If it is a high-ankle sprain, the star tight end would likely be out for several weeks. It would be a blow to a Browns offense that looked like it needed all the help it could get while losing to the Cowboys.

Cleveland’s schedule is manageable, a silver lining amid the offense’s abysmal performance and Njoku’s injury. But even though the Browns don’t square off against another playoff team from 2023 until they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, four of Cleveland’s next five games are on the road. Hopefully, the Browns will be alright without Njoku during that stretch.