Regardless of severity, injuries sustained in Week 1 can set the tone for the remainder of the season. Every game is crucial in a tightly contested NFL, meaning that the absence of a key player can significantly impact a team's outlook. Unfortunately, this past Sunday's list of afflictions was headlined by Jordan Love, Puka Nacua, Jake Ferguson, and others that could set the tone for the remainder of the NFL season.

It's an unfortunate way for teams and their fans to kick off the NFL season. With that said, let's dive into the NFL Week 2 injury roundup. Unsurprisingly, we will start with one of the most impactful injuries for the Green Bay Packers, a serious Super Bowl contender.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love



Jordan Love, who exited in the final seconds of Friday's loss versus the Philadelphia Eagles, has suffered an MCL injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. While that is unfortunate news, there was a growing fear that Love's injury was a complete tear of his ACL.

Love's return timeline remains to be seen, but the team hopes he will only miss three to four weeks with an MCL sprain, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. The noticeably poor condition of the field caused problems for the Packers throughout the game. Love was dealing with an apparent calf issue that only further irked Cheesehead Nation. His MCL injury will encourage fans to blame the turf further, but the problem arose when the 25-year-old got his leg pinned down by defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis will fill in for Love in Green Bay's next game. Willis struggled against the Eagles, going 0-1 on passing attempts, and was sacked on the final play. Hopefully, with time to prepare, Willis will be ready to go against the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua



In Sunday night's game, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury and was carted off to the locker room. The injury forced him to miss a few weeks of training camp, so anxiety levels will naturally be high within the Rams' fandom. The latest update will do nothing to ease that stress, but it does provide a timetable of when people can expect to receive some answers. Nacua will undergo tests on Monday afternoon to hopefully identify the severity of the injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If Nacua is due to miss any time, the Rams would lean heavily on Cooper Kupp. However, they do not want to be faced with that scenario. The Rams and their fans will quickly look to gain clarity regarding Nacua's long-term status.

Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson



Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson will not be able to play for some time after Ferguson suffered a lower-body injury on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ferguson has suffered an MCL sprain. Rapoport also said that Ferguson's injury will not end his season. Instead, Ferguson's status is on a week-to-week basis. In addition to an MCL sprain, Ferguson reportedly sustained a bone bruise. With Ferguson expected to be out for at least a week, the Cowboys will turn to Luke Schoonmaker more. Dallas also has Brevyn Spann-Ford on the team’s tight-end depth chart.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Bryce Hall, CB Zyon McCollum, CB Josh Hayes



Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their season with a decisive win over the Washington Commanders, they suffered a significant loss in star veteran cornerback Bryce Hall. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter, Hall sustained a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula. Tampa Bay also lost starting cornerback Zyon McCollum to a concussion, as did Hall's fellow reserve Josh Hayes. During the upcoming week, don't be surprised if Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and the front office bring in some help at cornerback.

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore



New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was questionable to return during their season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers due to a nagging hamstring injury. After dealing with a hip injury through training camp, Lattimore hoped to return to the field to be a high-impact player in a stout New Orleans defense. Lattimore is a critical piece of a solid defense, and any length of absence would be a significant loss for the Saints.

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, T George Fant

Leading the charge in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos, running back Kenneth Walker III appeared to injure himself on a 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter and didn’t play the rest of the game because of a muscle issue in his abdomen. Thankfully, Walker said he was OK postgame.