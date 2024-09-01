The Cleveland Browns have put together a roster worthy of competing for the AFC crown. With the addition of Jerry Jeudy this spring. their wide receiver room is among the best in the league. They paid Deshaun Watson to be a superstar quarterback. Yet, they have struggled to make the playoffs. Which Browns first-stringer could have his job taken during the season?

With their excellent defense bringing back many of the key pieces from a season ago, their jobs feel safe. The offensive line and skill position players seem set going into the season. That leaves the quarterback and one under-the-radar important position available for a mid-season switch.

Browns could make Deshaun Watson switch

The Browns made a controversial move to trade for Deshaun Watson ahead of the 2022 season. After sitting out due to suspension, he made his debut in Week 13 and went just 3-3 down the stretch. They missed the playoffs and Watson did not look like he did with the Texans. He came into last year healthy and the unquestioned starter.

While the Browns did go 5-1 with him at quarterback, it was largely because of the defense. Watson only threw seven touchdowns in the six games and averaged less than 200 passing yards per game. His injury thrust Joe Flacco into the spotlight and he got the team into the playoffs.

The Browns let Flacco walk in free agency after he became a fan favorite. They signed Jameis Winston, one of the league's more competent backups, to come in and be the second-string guy. There were rumors that Winston would be traded, but he remained on the squad. It is possible that the team feared the locker room backing him more than Watson. All of the reports are adding up to a quick hook if Watson does not perform to start the season.

Who will return kicks in Cleveland?

A massive talking point this offseason has been the new hybrid kickoff format. On the current depth chart, running back Pierre Strong Jr is listed as the primary kick returner. With the new rules expected to impact offense dramatically, could the team make a move at kick returner early in the season?

Strong was selected because of his strong kick return stats from last year. He put up 200 yards on kick returns last season but the 2024 rules could change the Browns' strategy. They have plenty of options, including speedy receiver Elijah Moore. If Strong struggles, expect someone like Moore to get some run returning kicks.

Nick Chubb is slated to miss the first four games as he completes his rehab from an ACL injury. While he is out, Strong is expected to be a key part of the running back room, alongside Jerome Ford. If Strong cannot handle both of those assignments, it might be best for the Browns to put a less-important offensive player in the kick return role.

The AFC North is set to be a very competitive division. With the Bengals and Ravens jockeying for first place, the Browns must keep pace early in the season. If either the kick return or offensive units start on the wrong foot, expect Kevin Stefanski to make a change.