Published November 28, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns and their fans have had Week 13 circled on their calendars all season long, as it is the first week that their shiny new quarterback Deshaun Watson can take the field for them. Watson was reinstated by the NFL after serving his 11-game suspension, and the Browns officially added him back to their 53-man roster, with the intent to start him in their Week 13 contest against the Houston Texans.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Browns officially added Deshaun Watson to their 53-man roster today. He is slated to start Sunday vs. the Texans.”

This move comes as no surprise, but with one player coming in, that meant that one player had to go out the door for the Browns. That player ended up being third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was released by Cleveland to open up a roster spot for Watson. The Browns are hoping to bring Dobbs back to their practice squad, so he may be back with the team in just a couple of days.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The Browns are releasing QB Josh Dobbs, per source. With Deshaun Watson returning from suspension, they needed a roster spot. They’d still like Dobbs back if he clears waivers.”

Again, no big surprises here, as the Browns are obviously going to prioritize a roster spot for Watson over Dobbs. Dobbs could ultimately return to the Browns, but he doesn’t seem to be close to taking the field for them anytime soon. The big news, of course, is Watson’s return, and the hope is that he will now be able to salvage something for Cleveland in what is currently shaping up to be a lost season.