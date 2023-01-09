By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns are looking within their division for their next defensive coordinator after firing Joe Woods, as the franchise has requested permission to interview Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brian Flores, 41, has been the Steelers’ linebackers coach for the 2022 season. Prior to that, Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons before he was fired following the 2021 campaign.

Flores made headlines when he sued the NFL and three teams, the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants, alleging discrimination in the hiring process.

The lawsuit was filed last February.

The Steelers brought on Flores as a defensive assistant shortly after news of the lawsuit broke.

Clearly, the Browns are seeking an experienced defensive mind to take over as their defensive coordinator following Woods’ exit.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total yards allowed and 20th in points allowed per game this year. In 2021, the unit ranked 13th and fifth, respectively.

Evidently, the slip in performance didn’t sit well with management.

Such a slip was most noticeable in the standings, as the Browns limped to a 7-10 record, good for last place in the AFC North.

Flores would have no shortage of talent at his disposal in Cleveland, as the Browns defense features names such as All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Grant Delpit, among others.

In addition to Flores, the Browns have also shown interest in Seattle Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai, as well as New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.