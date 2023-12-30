The Cleveland Browns should not want to play the Baltimore Ravens again in the playoffs despite beating them earlier this season

The Cleveland Browns punched their ticket into the playoffs after Thursday's 37-20 win over the New York Jets. With just one game remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals, Browns fans can start thinking ahead to who their team will face when they return to the playoffs for the second time in four years.

The Browns have a slight chance of winning the AFC North if they win out and the Baltimore Ravens lose out, but a wildcard spot is probably where they'll end their season. Cleveland cannot fall to the No. 7 seed, but could end up with the No. 6 seed. There isn't a giant difference between the two, but they'd prefer the No. 5 seed because it would give them a slightly better chance at hosting a playoff game, though unlikely.

Browns' current position

Cleveland currently hold the No. 5. seed, which would mean they'd face the No. 4 seed if the season ended today. In this scenario, the Browns would face the Jacksonville Jaguars, which would not be a bad matchup for Cleveland. The Browns defeated Jacksonville 31-27 earlier in December, but the game was not that close. The Browns got a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, before allowing the Jaguars to come back into the game. The Jaguars defense and offense have both been inconsistent at best as of late, which gives the Browns a high chance of making the divisional round.

Even if the Jaguars don't win the division, the Browns would have a favorable matchup versus either the Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans. The Browns have beat both the Colts and Texans already this season. While their game versus Indianapolis was a closely fought battle, the Browns were starting P.J. Walker over Joe Flacco. With Flacco at quarterback, the Browns could win the game a lot easier. Cleveland also beat the Texans no problem, but Houston should pose a much larger problem with C.J. Stroud at quarterback. Still, the Browns defense could confuse even a great rookie in Stroud, making practically any AFC South opponent a favorable one for Cleveland.

If they fall to the sixth seed, they would face the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs right now. The Chiefs are an interesting opponent on paper. On one hand, playing Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs is never a comforting idea. On the other hand, the Chiefs look mid and are playing far below the level they set in recent years. Kansas City has lost three of their last four games, and doesn't have enough threats at the skill positions.

Outside of these teams, the Browns could also have matchups versus the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Ravens, which are likely their biggest challengers. The Browns have not played either the Dolphins or Bills, but pose a threat to both teams, especially with Joe Flacco.

Browns-Ravens clash in playoffs?

In the scenario that the Browns face the Ravens again, it would be one of the most enticing matchups. The teams have played twice this season, with the Brows winning the more recent contest 33-31. On top of that, Joe Flacco would be going up against his former team. Still, the Ravens would likely be the team the Browns would least like to face. Though Cleveland beat them before, Baltimore is the most well-rounded team at this point in the year and have the best chance at knocking the Browns out of the playoffs. The Ravens also have the most sacks on the season, which would be advantageous going up against an older Flacco.

In all honesty though, the Browns have a legit shot at beating any opponent they face. Any Browns playoff games could go either way, and if anything, Cleveland should be one of the teams that others don't want to face in the playoffs.