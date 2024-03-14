The Cleveland Browns are reportedly signing former New York Jets defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson to a one-year deal, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
Quinton Jefferson is coming off of a career-high six-sack season with the Jets last year. He joins a Browns defensive line that should once again be one of the best in the NFL, with players like Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith.
The Browns are continuing to make a strength better, which is often a smart move, especially with a position group like the defensive line. That position group can wreck a game, whether it be shutting down the running game or rushing the passer.
Cleveland is hoping for the offensive side of the ball to bounce back next season with Deshaun Watson returning as quarterback. Deshaun Watson got a big, fully guaranteed contract from the Browns, and his play on the field was disappointing. On top of that, Watson struggled with injuries last season as well.
The Browns added Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos this offseason as well to add to the wide receiver room that already includes Amari Cooper. Watson should have enough weapons to throw to.
However, Watson arguably does not have to come close to the heights he reached with the Houston Texans. If he plays safe, turnover-free football, the Browns can lean on their defense and they will undoubtedly pick up a good amount of wins.
It will be interesting to see how the Browns fare in 2024. There is a ton of talent and upside on the roster.