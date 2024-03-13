Jerry Jeudy is starting a new chapter in his NFL career, as he goes from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns. Jeudy seems to be excited at the opportunity to showcase his talents in a different uniform, and he even seemed to throw a little shade at his former team, , via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).
“I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago,” Jeudy said in a release, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “To hear that, and then be here now is exciting. It’s surreal. I feel like I am wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. The Browns already had a great receiving corps with guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and I think I will fit in with them. Amari is actually a guy I’ve been modeling my game after since I was young and we became friends while I was at ‘Bama. I am excited to see what the future holds.”
Jeudy struggled in his last season with the Broncos in 2023, though, it was not just him that had trouble on the field. Now with the Browns, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star is hoping to have a big rebound in 2024, the final year of his current deal.
Jeudy spent the first four seasons in the NFL with the Broncos, who had exciting visions for their offense when they selected him in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his stint with the AFC West division franchise, Jeudy racked up 3,053 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 54 catches and 87 targets across 57 games (including 44 starts).