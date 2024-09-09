Kadarius Toney is not staying as a free agent for long. After winning the Super Bowl despite a dismal regular season, he was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, it looks like he will be catching bombs and competing in the AFC North. Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski are getting a new weapon as they just signed Patrick Mahomes' former wide receiver.

If it wasn't clear enough, the Browns have signed Kadarius Toney, per Jordan Schultz. There are still no specific contract details and timetable for his debut. However, it could be coming very soon after Deshaun Watson's squad got pummeled by the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 1 matchup.

As of the moment, the Browns' receiving corps is quite spread out. Jerome Ford got the most catches out of anyone from Deshaun Watson's weapons when he clocked six of them against the Cowboys' secondary. Meanwhile, the other receivers had an average of three to four catches each.

What can Kadarius Toney do to get on top of the Browns depth chart?

Obviously, Kevin Stefanski has his staple receivers on offense. However, Toney brings about some championship experience that the other weapons don't. He is not at all bad as a wideout and it's just the fact that he got struggled with the Chiefs last season which led to his horrid production. Nonetheless, Toney still has a lot of believers surrounding him just like Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

“When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can't control. Like walking out the first day of training camp last year and tearing his meniscus. I mean, that was something that was just unfortunate. If he's able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body [right], I think he'll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team,” the Chiefs big boss said.

The Browns still need to get Toney acclimated in their style of play. So, he might not quite be there when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.