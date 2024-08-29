The Kansas City Chiefs released wide receiver Kadarius Toney Tuesday when looking to finalize their 53-man roster for the start of the upcoming season. However, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach would speak to the media about putting Toney on waivers after trading third and sixth round picks to the New York Giants back in 2022, but the executive would say that he would “do it all over again in a heartbeat” according to ESPN.

“I don't think we're sitting here going for a third straight Super Bowl [championship] had we not made that trade,” Veach said. “So, from that standpoint, we'd do it all over again in a heartbeat.”

However, there is certainly an underwhelming factor to this for the Chiefs since it seemed that Toney had untapped potential being a former first round pick in 2021 by the Giants. Veach would say that both sides are “disappointed” by the move.

“We're certainly disappointed,” Veach said. “I think he's disappointed. We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he's a bright kid, he's a smart kid. When you look back on it, some of this stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can't control. Like walking out the first day of training camp last year and tearing his [meniscus]. I mean, that was something that was just unfortunate.”

Chiefs' Brett Veach believes Kadarius Toney can succeed on another team

There is no doubt that Veach wishes the best for Toney who still made some memories with the Chiefs such as scoring the game-winning touchdown in the team's Super Bowl win in 2023 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was also mixed with some low moments like being benched at the end of last season, but Veach is confident he can show out with another team if he is able to “tighten up some of the offseason stuff.”

“If he’s able to tighten up some of the offseason stuff and get his body [right], I think he’ll go out there and make a ton of plays for another team,” Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I think it goes both ways. I’m certainly sure that there would be things that he would do differently in regards to just some of the offseason and stuff and taking care of the body. I think it’s a process. He’s a really smart kid and I do think he’ll figure it out.”

The Chiefs open up the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 agains the Baltimore Ravens.