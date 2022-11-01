Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs

Kareem Hunt was rumored to be a trade candidate during the offseason. He was reportedly seeking to be moved during that time but nothing came to fruition. Hunt was once again rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, the Cleveland Browns were not able to finalize a deal. The Browns’ asking price for Hunt was recently revealed, per Ari Meirov.

“Kareem Hunt is staying put in Cleveland. They wanted a 4,” Meirov wrote.

The Browns have struggled throughout the 2022 campaign. But one of their strengths is their rushing attack with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt leading the charge. Nevertheless, Hunt was seemingly available on the trade block. But teams clearly did not meet Cleveland’s fourth-round pick asking price.

Through 8 games in 2022, Kareem Hunt has rushed for over 300 yards to go along with 3 touchdowns. One of his main strength’s is his pass catching ability out of the backfield. Hunt has reeled in 23 receptions for 117 receiving yards. Additionally, he’s caught 1 touchdown pass this year.

The majority of teams would have benefitted from acquiring someone like Kareem Hunt. It is surprising to see him still in Cleveland with the Browns.

It should be noted that despite their 3-5 record, Cleveland is still alive in the AFC North. They trail the 5-3 Ravens and 4-4 Bengals, so Hunt can help them make a late season push for the division.

With Deshaun Watson expected to return later in the season, Kareem Hunt and the Browns could shock the league and make a playoff run.