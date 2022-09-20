‘I probably should have gone down’: Nick Chubb gets brutally honest on costly TD in Browns’ loss to Jets

The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker against the New York Jets over the weekend. The Browns ultimately lost by 1-point after Cleveland’s defense failed to contain the Jets offense in the final minutes of play. But running back Nick Chubb wasn’t shy about placing some of the blame on his shoulders, per Browns writer Zac Jackson.

“I probably should have just dropped down … I didn’t think about it until we lost,” Chubb said. “I probably shouldn’t have scored right there. It cost us the game. A lot of things went wrong, not just one thing.”

Nick Chubb is referring to a touchdown he scored with 1:55 remaining in the 4th quarter. Had he gone down instead of scoring the TD, the Browns could have ran the clock out and emerged victorious. But since he found the end zone, the Jets had plenty of time to complete the comeback.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also shouldered the blame after not telling Nick Chubb to go down on the play.

“Obviously retrospect you know, you want to do anything that can secure the win, so that’s something that’s my responsibility to communicate to that huddle,” Stefanski said per Cleveland.com. “You know, to put yourself up potentially 14 points inside of two minutes, you should close out that game. So, yes, I wish I had said that to Nick (Chubb), and Nick would have done it. But it doesn’t change the fact that we had plenty of opportunities to win that game.”

Nick Chubb and the Browns need to treat this as a learning opportunity. Cleveland will look to bounce back on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.