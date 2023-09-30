Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku sustained burns to his face and arms during an accident at home, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was added to the Browns' official Week 4 injury report on Saturday morning, listed as questionable to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Njoku's agent, Malki Kawa, indirectly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “David Njoku is ok, thank god.” The seventh-year veteran suffered the burns on Friday night while operating a fire pit in his backyard, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported.

Njoku had 10 catches for 92 yards on 11 targets over Cleveland's first three games of the regular season. The Browns elevated first-year tight end Zaire Michell-Paden to the active roster from the practice squad. The 6'5, 257-pounder spent all of last season on the practice squad after going undrafted in 2022. He spent his final year of college football at Florida Atlantic as a graduate student, transferring from Division II Notre Dame College.

Njoku isn't the only Cleveland stalwart at risk of missing Sunday's game. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is also listed as questionable to play against Baltimore, dealing with a shoulder injury. Though the Browns activated quarterback PJ Walker from the practice squad, Watson seems optimistic he'll be able to take the field.

“I'm okay, I'll play,” he told reporters on Friday.

Cleveland enters Week 4 at 2-1. The Browns and Ravens kickoff from Cleveland at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Sunday.