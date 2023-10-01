Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered serious burns to his hands and face in a household accident ahead of the team’s Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the injuries, Njoku showed up for work on Sunday, but he did so in a full mask, and his burns may not allow him to play in this crucial AFC North game.

Reports emerged on Saturday that Njoku suffered burns in a fire pit accident at his home. On Sunday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported, “The reason Njoku is listed as questionable today is he is having a hard time wearing his helmet because of the burns, the team source said.”

However, David Njoku did show up at the stadium after suffering his burns, and he made quite an entrance. The seventh-year pass-catcher walked in with a full mask on, a knee-length fur coat, black pants, and no shirt.

Browns TE David Njoku, who suffered facial burns this weekend arrives at Browns Stadium in a full on mask.#Browns pic.twitter.com/6uOVE1SB3r — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 1, 2023

Shortly after Njoku arrived at the stadium and presumably tried on his helmet, ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin tweeted that the TE was “good to go.”

That’s great news for the Browns in their Week 4 clash against the Ravens, because, surprisingly, quarterback Deshaun Watson is not good to go. The QB was on the injury list with a shoulder injury this week, but he said he was fine to play on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the team ruled Watson out on Sunday morning. Now, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick out of UCLA, will get his first career start against the dangerous Ravens defense in this critical AFC North showdown.