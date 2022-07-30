David Njoku gets back at Twitter critics with hilarious troll job

David Njoku has had a fairly inconsistent start to his NFL career. He has shown flashes of his potential at times, but injuries and inconsistent play (from both him and his quarterbacks) have limited him early on his career.

Despite those inconsistencies, the Cleveland Browns placed the franchise tag on Njoku heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. Njoku seemed primed to be the Browns top tight end heading into the 2022 season, and Cleveland clearly didn’t want to risk losing him for nothing. The Browns would eventually reach a four-year, $54 million extension with Njoku that has been questioned by a fair share of Browns fans given Njoku’s inconsistent play throughout his first five seasons in the league.

Njoku knew that fans would be curious why the Browns handed him such an extension, but he is confident that he will be able to prove his haters wrong moving forward. In fact, Njoku said he doesn’t even know what his haters are saying about him. Njoku has said that while he uses social media, he hasn’t seen any criticism about him on any platform, which should upset his haters who are intent on getting in Njoku’s head.

#Browns TE David Njoku, asked about all the negative nellies on Twitter, smiles and says, “I definitely use social media. I just can’t see any negative comments. It’s the craziest thing.” I need that filter. 😉 — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 30, 2022

Njoku’s hilarious response should be a good sign for Cleveland moving forward. It would have been reasonable for Njoku to feel the weight of having a new deal hanging over his head with the 2022 season right around the corner. But this comment implies that he feels no pressure whatsoever.

Njoku is headlining the Browns tight end room in 2022, and he should see a lot more targets as a result. With Deshaun Watson potentially set to be under center, David Njoku’s fortunes could change quite quickly this season. But if they don’t, chances are his critics won’t be able to get to him.