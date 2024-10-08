For the 24th time, Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee brought a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The unnamed Jane Doe was seeking at least $1 million in damages and alleged Watson sexually assaulted her. The lawsuit has reached a confidential settlement. The financial specifics of the settlement will not be disclosed.

“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said in a statement. “The settlement is confidential.”

Watson still has one pending civil lawsuit.

The ongoing Browns saga with Deshaun Watson

As if the on-field product weren't enough of a problem, this settlement once again puts another negative spotlight on Watson.

The Browns restructured Watson's contract, and if he faces any new suspensions, Cleveland could recoup some of his guarantees, according to FOX's Jay Glazer.

“The original contract that was fully guaranteed for Deshaun Watson actually had protections in there,” Glazer reported on FOX's NFL pregame show Sunday morning. “Even if he got suspended during the 2022 or 2023 seasons, he still would not lose any of his guarantees. Very quietly, this offseason in August, they restructured his deal. When they restructured it, they did not put the same protections in for the next several years. So if he has a suspension moving forward, there could be a chance they can go back and get some of those guarantees.”

Because of all the settlements, it's unlikely any victims would be able to cooperate with the NFL, which would allow the league to enforce its official personal conduct policy.

Without any criminal charges, Watson has evaded any suspensions and cannot be placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, released a statement to KPRC 2 and other media outlets when this lawsuit was filed.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” Hardin said in a statement. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

“We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.”

Watson continues to deny any wrongdoing, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him.

“My whole life I just have to be able to move forward and that’s the plan,” Watson said. “I have to be able to move forward with my career, move forward with my family, my personal life and everything.”

The Cleveland Browns travel to Philadelphia in Week 6 to face the Eagles on Sunday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST.