The Browns' terrible Week 1 quickly went from bad to worse. Shortly after their blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, another lawsuit was filed alleging quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault. The allegations are similar to those he has already been facing regarding sexual misconduct towards more than 20 massage therapists.

Watson is playing on a fully guaranteed contract worth a total of $230 million that the Browns signed him to prior to the 2022 season. However, the Browns silently restructured the deal this offseason in case another suspension was handed down, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

“The original contract that was fully guaranteed for Deshaun Watson actually had protections in there,” Glazer reported on FOX's NFL pregame show Sunday morning. “Even if he got suspended during the 2022 or 2023 seasons, he still would not lose any of his guarantees. Very quietly, this offseason in August, they restructured his deal. When they restructured it, they did not put the same protections in for the next several years. So if he has a suspension moving forward, there could be a chance they can go back and get some of those guarantees.”

Even in the original contract, there were never any protections against a suspension for Watson in 2024 and beyond, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Getting reimbursed for some of Watson's ludicrous contract may be the best thing for the Browns, who appear to be stuck in the mud offensively with him at the helm. The former Texans' star has played very poorly since arriving in Cleveland, and Week 1 against the Cowboys was one of his worst outings yet.

Fans an pundits have wondered aloud if Watson should be benched in favor of backup Jameis Winston to give Cleveland a better chance to win games while they have such a talented roster around that position, but the Browns have shot those rumors down with conviction. Regardless, Watson's play combined with all of the distractions he brings off the field are making it harder and harder to defend having him as the starting quarterback in Cleveland.