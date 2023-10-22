Deshaun Watson made his return to the Cleveland Browns lineup on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. It didn't last very long.

“Of course — not for the W. I’m gonna be happy for the team and us winning. But as far as a personal level, of course, very disappointing,” Watson admitted to assembled reporters, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

After missing his team's last two games, the quarterback didn't even make it out of the first quarter in his first game back.

Watson was whacked by Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo attempting a pass in the Week 7 matchup. In his post-game press conference, Watson explained that his first trip to the medical tent was to evaluate his right throwing shoulder. He then returned to the bench.

However, the NFL's independent concussion spotter saw Watson's head hit the ground on the play. As a result, he ordered that Watson be evaluated for a concussion as well. And while Watson was not diagnosed with a concussion, he remained on the Browns' sideline, but did not return to the game.

P.J. Walker replaced Watson and led Cleveland to a dramatic 39-38 victory on the road.

It has been a season marred by injuries and ineffectiveness for Watson. In three starts, he led Cleveland to two victories. But turnovers were an issue from the beginning, with the signal caller tossing two interceptions and fumbling four times, two of them resulting in change of possession.

Against the Colts, Watson went 1-for-5 passing with another interception. On the play that he suffered his injury, Watson threw another pick. Replay officials eventually overturned the ruling on the field and deemed the pass incomplete.

Watson missed Weeks 4 and 6 with a bye sandwiched in between as he dealt with a shoulder injury that the Browns didn't seem concerned about.

The player and team have both been cagey about Watson's health. Sunday's strange sequence of events likely won't clear up that confusion anytime soon.