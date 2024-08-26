The Cleveland Browns are going into the regular season with a few injuries, but they just got some good news for one of their players. The Browns will go as far as Deshaun Watson takes them, and he'll need to stay safe in the pocket if they want to win games this season. The only way that will happen is if the offensive line is good, and they'll have Jack Conklin back after he passed his physical and came off the PUP list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Important news for the #Browns: Starting OT Jack Conklin has passed his physical and is coming off the PUP list, source says,” Rapoport tweeted.

Conklin had a short season last year after suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had been working out on the field during training camp, which was a positive sign for an offensive line that had been dealing with injuries.

With Conklin returning, the Browns will be much closer to getting healthy as a team, and they'll be ready to roll in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jack Conklin returning is a positive sign for the Browns

Jack Conklin has been regarded as arguably one of the best right tackles in the league, but injuries have made some people forget what he can do on the field when healthy. Conklin was named a first-team All-Pro during his first season with the Browns, and he signed a four-year, $60 million deal in 2022 with the team. He only played seven games in 2021 because of injury and wasn't his best the following season. 2023 was supposed to be the year he put the league back on notice but he went down with an ACL and MCL injury.

Conklin has been a good run blocker when healthy and an exceptional pass protector. In 2021, only six tackles had a higher run-block grade than him, and if he can get back to that form, the Browns will be in good business during the season.

The Browns surprised a lot of people last year when they stayed afloat and made the postseason with Watson injured and Joe Flacco coming in for him. They'll be without Nick Chubb to start the season, and he'll be out at least for four games after suffering a knee injury in Week 2 of the last year.

As a team that has dealt with several injuries over the past two seasons, they know all about the next man up mentality, and they'll be ready to go when the regular season starts.

With new weapons on offense and a defense that was one of the best last season, the Browns should be considered one of the better teams in the league.