By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin agreed to terms on a 4-year, $60 million contract extension, per Adam Schefter. The deal reportedly includes $31 million guaranteed. Conklin was previously on track to hit free agency prior to inking this extension with Cleveland.

The Browns’ 2022 season was always going to be a difficult one. Cleveland upgraded at quarterback during the offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, Watson was ultimately suspended for the first 11 weeks of the regular season. Jacoby Brissett fared well in place of Watson, but Cleveland dealt with inconsistency throughout the year. Nevertheless, this is an organization set on building a contender.

Jack Conklin will provide no shortage of protection for Deshaun Watson for years to come.

Conklin spent most of this past offseason recovering from a knee injury which he suffered in 2021. He ultimately underwent surgery and was forced to miss the beginning of the 2022 campaign. But he returned in Week 3 and has played a pivotal role for the Browns in 2022. His presence made life easier for Brissett without question. And Deshaun Watson will certainly be pleased to learn of Jack Conklin’s Browns extension.

Cleveland has done an impressive job of building a formidable offensive line. It is something that will prove to be important as they try to develop consistency.

The Browns have plenty of other critical decisions to make moving forward, including the future of head coach Kevin Stefanski. For now, Deshaun Watson, Jack Conklin, and the Browns are in the process of preparing for Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints.