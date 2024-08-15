The Browns' Za'Darius Smith is a standout defensive end who proved his mettle with 5.5 sacks last year for Coach Kevin Stefanski's team.

Heading into this season, concern lingered over a knee contusion that Smith suffered 10 days ago, forcing him off the field in a cart. Now, Smith is turning heads with his arrival at Browns practice as a full participant, according to video footage shared by the Browns' official X account.

The footage surfaced during a Denzel Ward injury update. Meanwhile, the arrest of rookie Mike Hall Jr. was not commented on by Stefanski, adding to speculation about his situation.

Smith was in good spirits as he returned to the practice field. Browns fans can expect him to add his skills to an already solid defense with Cleveland this coming season.

Smith makes his return

Smith high-fived fans and teammates while doing his best ‘Real Slim Shady' impersonation as he waltzed onto the practice field in Cleveland.

His triumphant return from injury was reposted by Browns writer Daniel Oyefusi.

The Browns ranked number one in total defense last season giving up 270 yards per game. There is a sense of urgency entering this season that the Browns must do a better job of preventing other teams from entering the end zone. Cleveland gave up 44 touchdowns during the regular season, more than every other top ten defense member in the NFL excepting the Dolphins who gave up 48 scores and ranked tenth in total yardage allowed.

As the Browns prepare to piece their 2024-2025 lineup together, Smith's return looms large. If Mike Hall Jr., Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns live up to their potential, the team's defense has a chance to be scary good. If not, there could be more than a few chinks in the Browns' armor that opponents can exploit.