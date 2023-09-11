The Cleveland Browns stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals with a commanding 24-3 victory in Week 1. However, the Browns got some terrible injury news with Jack Conklin. After leaving the game early on a cart, tests came back and Conklin is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Conklin got rolled into by Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson on the play, and this is the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL back in 2018.

Here’s the play where Browns OT Jack Conklin injured his left knee (same knee he suffered a torn ACL in back in 2018). Doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/eLjpJAyIAe — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) September 11, 2023

In Conklin's absence on Sunday, the Browns inserted rookie Darwand Jones, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after an impressive career at Ohio State. With Conklin now officially out for the season, Jones figures to be the long-term answer, and the rookie performed well on Sunday against a tough Bengals defensive front.

Conklin was the No. 8 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft and has been named an All-Pro twice, including in his first season with the Browns. Since that 2020 campaign, however, he has played in just 22 games and dealt with various injuries throughout. In 2022 he played 14 games, but he still was banged up all the way through and was working hard all offseason to get back to full strength, so this is a crushing blow for him and the Browns.

The Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 2, and it will be interesting to monitor Darwand Jones and see if he can continue his solid play as the fill-in for Conklin.