Is Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's status as QB1 in jeopardy? After the Browns' 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their season-opener, ESPN's Dan Graziano believes Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski should start thinking about his backup quarterback, Jameis Winston.
When NFL reporter Graziano was asked which team he was most worried about after Week 1, he replied that it was Watson and the Browns.
“Deshaun Watson looked really bad against the Cowboys,” Graziano said. “Even when he had time or was able to find enough space to throw, he was missing badly.”
The pressure is on Cleveland to surround Watson with elite talent. Otherwise, handing the ball over to 10-year veteran Winston could be in the cards for the Browns, to which Graziano asked his ESPN colleague Jeremy Fowler.
“Cleveland has put together an excellent roster (especially once its offensive line gets healthy) and has hopes of competing at the highest level. The Browns overhauled their entire offensive philosophy this offseason in the hopes of making Watson's life easier and getting the best out of him,” Graziano added. “If he's not at least decent, they have a massive problem.
“And he was a long way from decent, as Watson's 9.3 QBR was the worst in the league for Week 1. Jeremy, is it already time to think about Jameis Winston?”
Deshaun Watson's struggles in the Browns' 33-17 loss to the Cowboys
Deshaun Watson's lackluster performance in Week 1's loss to the Cowboys ended with the three-time Pro Bowler finishing the game 24-for-45 for 169 yards, one touchdown, and a pair of interceptions. He was 0-of-9 on passes thrown 15 or more yards downfield and averaged 2.6 air yards per pass completion, which is the lowest mark of his career. Should the Browns consider starting Jameis Winston?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes it's too early for Cleveland to bench Watson, but it could happen at some throughout the 2024 NFL season.
The Browns play the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.