Sunday's Week 3 game at Huntington Bank Stadium began promisingly for Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns, with Watson connecting with Amari Cooper for an early touchdown against the New York Giants on their first offensive play. However, things quickly unraveled, leading to a 21-15 loss dropping the Browns to 1-2 in the 2024 season.

Watson finished 21-of-37 passing (56.8%) for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but also took a career-high eight sacks as calls for his benching grew louder. He also posted an 89.5 passer rating and stated afterward that the loss was a “team effort” while also assuming responsibility for his mistakes.

“We’re not blaming anybody,” he explained via ESPN Browns beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi. “There are throws that I missed, that we could have capitalized on, so all this is a team effort.”

“They switched up the gameplan,” Brown said of the Giants. “We were expecting pressure, but as much as they brought it … you have to prepare for the worst.

They did a good job of trying to create some mismatches and confusion up front to get us off our timing in the passing game. For us to try to create that, we have to win our matchups and try to figure out the right protection.”

The Browns are in second place in the AFC North Division behind the undefeated Steelers, but ahead of the winless Ravens and Bengals.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns move on to face the Raiders

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was quick to absolve Deshaun Watson of blame for the setback, pointing instead to the New York defense's relentless pressure, which resulted in his quarterback being sacked multiple times. Stefanski made it clear that the protection issues were a key factor in the loss.

“Obviously, Deshaun gives you everything he has. He can’t get sacked that many times, can’t get hit that many times,” Stefanski said. “That’s not good enough. That’s on me and that’s on us to get it fixed.”

“I got to get it fixed. It’s disappointing on a bunch of different levels. I know we can be better and we will be,” Stefanski continued while looking ahead. “That’s the truth of the NFL. We have a game next week against an AFC opponent and will be our focus very quickly here. But very, very disappointed. Not good enough from a players' standpoint, from a coaching standpoint. Just not good enough and we’re not going to win games when we play like that.

The Browns will now turn their attention to the Las Vegas Raiders, whom they'll face next week at Allegiant Stadium. Game time is set for 4:25 PM EST.