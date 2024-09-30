It is perfectly natural for a 1-3 team to be frustrated. Anything less would honestly be unacceptable. Expressing those frustrations in a public and emphatic manner is not typically a good idea, though. The Cleveland Browns do not need any additional bad optics after a rough start to the season.

Following Sunday's crushing 20-16 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2), quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked to answer questions beyond just those that concerned the scoreboard or the team's performance.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who was 24-of-32 passing for 176 yards with one touchdown and one interception, addressed the heated sideline exchange that he and backup QB Jameis Winston had with right tackle Dawand Jones. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick failed his blocking assignment on what could have been a touchdown pass near the end of the first half.

“Just trying to be great, that's it,” Watson said, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. “We just all got to get on the same page, so we can execute and try to win and be explosive. That was it. We all knew [the play would have been a touchdown]. We've just got to execute and be on the same page to make those big plays.”

Browns' O-Line is in dire straits

Watson's tenure with the Browns has been rife with struggles and disappointment, but poor offensive line play and a missed extra point by kicker Dustin Hopkins went a long way in costing Cleveland a win in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Jones has been noticeably subpar for much of the first month of the season, posting an overall grade of 52.7, per Pro Football Focus. He is part of the reason why Watson has been sacked a league-leading and troubling 19 times.

An injury-hampered offensive line is only exacerbating the shortcomings of Dawand Jones and the other starters who are not getting the job done right now. Even so, Deshaun Watson could have had a private heart-to-heart with the former All-American at halftime. But there are fans who will argue that unpleasant conversations such as these must happen sooner rather than later.

Jones says Watson's reaction and emotion did not bother him whatsoever, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. Hopefully, he can learn from his blunder and buckle down in the trenches for the Browns' Week 5 battle with the 3-1 Washington Commanders in Northwest Stadium.