The Cleveland Browns have had a nightmare start to the 2024 season. They are 1-2, have only beaten the winless Jacksonville Jaguars, and are dealing with injuries. The Browns' Week 4 game against the Raiders is full of injury news, as reported by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Browns ruled out for the Raiders game: Jed Wills, Jack Conklin, David Njoku, Pierre Strong Jr,” Cabot posted on social media.

Two starting linemen in Wills and Conklin, the starting tight end in Njoku, and a running back are all out for this game. With massive quarterback questions coming from the most recent game, Deshaun Watson needs these players to succeed. The Raiders defense was sliced up by Andy Dalton and the Panthers last week. It will be hard for Watson to recreate that without these four players.

While the season is far from over, losing to the Raiders could spell doom for Cleveland's playoff chances. The Steelers are 3-0 and have a winnable game against the Colts this week. Watson must earn his massive contract by winning a road game against a beatable opponent.

What do these injury issues mean for the Browns moving forward? Which player is the most important and where can they find replacements to salvage this season?

Browns continue to struggle with offensive injuries

The biggest loss in this group is left tackle Jedrick Wills. The former first-round pick missed the first two games of the season and left during the third game. The Giants took advantage of his absence in Week 3, sacking Watson eight times on the way to victory. While Maxx Crosby is not 100%, he can still dominate backups.

On the other side, Jack Conklin will not be at right tackle either. The Raiders' defense was not great against the Panthers because Dalton was able to stand in the pocket. While they have solid receivers, Watson will not have time to survey the defense without the Browns' two starting tackles.

David Njoku is the weapon that Watson has been working without since Week 1. The backup tight end, Jordan Akins, has not cracked thirty yards in a game yet this season. Watson should target Akins as a surprise addition to the offense. The Raiders will cover Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper well because of their strong secondary.

With Nick Chubb out for at least one more game, Jerome Ford will be the bell cow once again. Pierre Strong is supposed to be the change-of-pace back for this offense but will not be playing. While Watson has been terrible so far, the injuries on the offense have not helped him at all.