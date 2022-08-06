Deshaun Watson suspension fiasco significantly ‘soured’ NFL, NFLPA relationship

The current six-game suspension — and subsequent appeal — of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans will leave a lasting impact on multiple teams and players throughout the league, but that’s not all.

The suspension and the aftermath have caused a major rift between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, according to ProFootballTalk.

Here’s what PFT wrote Friday about the divide between the two.

“The Deshaun Watson case has driven a major wedge between league and union. The relationship has soured, significantly, because of the NFL’s decision to appeal the ruling entered four days ago by the jointly-hired disciplinary officer under the Personal Conduct Policy, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson.”

That the NFL decided to appeal a decision that was largely panned as too lenient shouldn’t be a surprise to the NFLPA. The league reportedly wanted Watson to be banned for at least a year. With the NFL appointing former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to hear the appeal, it’s expected for Watson’s suspension to increase from six games to potential the entire season along with a hefty fine. If — and when — that happens, expect Watson and the NFLPA to sue the league to try to overturn the NFL’s appeal.

The results of the NFL’s appeal are expected to be announced next week.

As it stands, Watson is expected to make his Browns debut in Week 7 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.