Despite the NFL’s recent appeal in search for a harsher ruling, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintains his innocence on the allegations thrown at him.

Watson has already expressed his displeasure with the suspension, with his camp reportedly saying that he shouldn’t have been punished at all. Now, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the veteran QB firmly believes he did nothing wrong and shouldn’t have been suspended.

Unfortunately, his camp refused to comment on the NFL’s appeal to get him a longer suspension and a massive fine to go with it.

Watson's camp was unhappy with the 6 game suspension, as they believed the number of games was too substantial. They continue to share that Watson did not do anything wrong. They have no comment on the league's appeal at this time. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 3, 2022

It will definitely be interesting to see what Deshaun Watson will do, especially with the NFL wanting him to be suspended indefinitely–which means a minimum one-year suspension–and pay a multi-million dollar fine.

The NFL has been largely criticized for the punishment on Watson, and several experts predicted that “the NFL will bow to public pressure and that [Commissioner Roger] Goodell or an arbiter he appoints will augment the punishment imposed” on the Browns QB.

But then again, Watson himself can also file an appeal to fight the suspension. That is something he is largely expected to do after expressing his dissatisfaction with the ruling.

As things currently stand, it will take time before a new decision on Watson is made. While the Browns and their fans would have loved to move on from the issue, it is such a sensitive topic that needs careful consideration.

For now, NFL fans and the Cleveland faithful can only stay patient until the Watson situation gets a final ruling.