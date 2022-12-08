By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson was not able to play alongside one of the most important weapons downfield for the Cleveland Browns this season in his debut for the team in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. Tight end David Njoku missed that contest with a knee injury, but he could be making his way back to active status for Week 14’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, judging from the fact that he practiced Wednesday.

#Browns TE David Njoku back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/Rx7zgJjHGW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 7, 2022

Njoku last saw action in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wherein he played a crucial role in helping the Browns defeat Tom Brady and company. catching five passes, including a clutch touchdown grab, on seven targets, while collecting a total of 29 receiving yards. But he struggled with a knee issue in the week between that win and the meeting with the Texans. He was ultimately ruled out of the road game in Houston, thus missing on a chance to play with Watson, who himself did not have a sparkling performance.

Watson, perhaps unable to shake off all the rusts he’s accumulated during such a long absence while serving a suspension, went just 12 of 22 for 131 passing yards and zero touchdowns and an interception against his former team. Still, the Browns managed to find a way to win the game, 27-14, as their ground attack did not have much trouble slicing through the Texans’ defense.

With Njoku in line to play versus the Bengals and Watson expected to play much smoother, the Browns have the right reasons to feel good about their chances to win against the reigning AFC champions.