Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to restructuring his contract if it helps the team build a winner around him, per Browns beat writer May Kay Cabot. According to Cabot, safety Jessie Bates III “would love to” play with Watson. Watson’s potential contract restructure could help Cleveland add Bates.

The Browns are looking to add a veteran safety, and Bates III profiles as a strong fit for the team. He’s reportedly on the Browns’ radar as well.

As for Deshaun Watson’s contract, it was previously reported that a restructure could come to fruition. Getting Watson on board would make the process much easier without question. Using the extra flexibility to add talent is something that Watson seems interested in.

The Browns’ expectations were hampered heading into 2022 due to Watson’s suspension. Although Jacoby Brissett performed fairly well, Cleveland understood that making the playoffs was going to be difficult last season. Heading into 2023, however, the Browns will need to make a competitive run. They’ve built a quality team with an impressive core of players such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb. They may be in line to reach new heights with Deshaun Watson under center.

One has to imagine that Kevin Stefanski will be on the hot seat if the Browns struggle once again. Cleveland would likely be forced to enter another rebuilding period if they labor throughout the 2023 campaign. So it goes without saying, but building a winner around Deshaun Watson is of the utmost importance.

The Browns will be a very interesting team to follow during the offseason.