The Cleveland Browns are entering the first full NFL season with Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback. After trading for him last offseason and immediately signing him to a massive $230 million contract, his play for the last stretch f the season wasn’t entirely promising. So, that begs the question: Will the Browns restructure his deal?

With the NFL Combine taking place and free agency getting closer, it is time for NFL teams to make tough decisions. With Watson’s cap hit right around $55 million, Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed that a restructure is a possibility, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“It could be on the table, but there’s a lot of flexibility in terms of what we can do from a cap perspective.”

The Browns began making some cap space by releasing John Johnson III, and more roster decisions could come up with free agency right around the corner.

Watson played in six games after returning from his suspension and threw for 1,102 yards with seven scores and five interceptions in a sluggish return. However, he hadn’t been on the field for a long time, so it wasn’t surprising to see him try to get re-acclimated with NFL game speed.

Nonetheless, Andrew Berry insists they like what they have and are expecting a big year from Deshaun Watson in 2023: “We’re looking forward to continuing to evolve the offense over the next several months. Obviously having him have a full offseason going into 2023, we certainly expect him to play at a high level this upcoming year.”

A Deshaun Watson contract restructure could be in line, but only time will tell.