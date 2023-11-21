The Browns may have seen the rise of Dorian Thompson-Robinson after Deshaun Watson went down and in their win over Kenny Pickett's Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns have finally found the diamond in the rough after devastating injuries in their squad. They will not see Nick Chubb for the rest of their campaign and the timetable for Deshaun Watson still looks vague. Despite all of this, Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped up and shined to outgun Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of this might be because of the sage wisdom of their QB1 amid his injury, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Deshaun was in my area the whole second half pretty much. Just comforting me, making sure that I’m good, motivating me, letting me know that, ‘Hey, I’ve been here before and you’re gonna go have another shot.’ And I sure did. And I was able to take advantage of it,” was how Dorian Thompson-Robinson described the past weeks between him and Deshaun Watson.

Both Browns quarterbacks' efforts paid off when they battled the Steelers. Thompson-Robinson notched notched 165 passing yards which eclipsed Kenny Pickett's 106. However, he still leaves a lot to be desired in his style of play. He threw an interception and only had it took him 43 passing attempts to notch 24 completions.

There is still a lot of time to improve but he needs to do it quickly. Their next opponents are the streaky Denver Broncos with veterans like Sean Payton and Russell Wilson leading the way. The Browns hope to improve to an eight-win record to further their postseason hopes when springtime comes. Will Thompson-Robinson take them there amid these devastating injuries?