Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett passes Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons as the Defensive Player of the Year favorite

Following the Cleveland Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has leapt past Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons as the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Garrett is now the heavy favorite at +100 while Parsons is in second with +230 odds, per FanDuel SportsBook. Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt is in third with +340 odds. After the top three, there is a significant drop off to Maxx Crosby in fourth place with +2500 odds. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is in fifth with +3100 0dds.

The Browns defensive leader jumped up the odds after his two sack performance against the Steelers. Garrett leads the NFL in sacks with 13, one more than Danielle Hunter, who is in second place with twelve. Garrett is also tied for the NFL-lead in forced fumbles with four. The former No. 1 overall pick has at least one sack in each of the past five games.

What's made Garrett's performance so special is that he changes the game single-handedly ever week. This was particularly evident in the Browns' win over the Colts earlier this year when he forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal.

Where Myles Garrett also gets extra points in his favor is the Browns offense has struggled mightily for much of the year. Despite their starting quarterback going down with a season-ending injury and now playing three different QBs this season, the Browns are 7-3 and in second place in the AFC North.

This gives him a big advantage over Parsons in the DPOY race. While the Cowboys star has been outstanding and will most likely win a Defensive Player of the Year award at some point in his career if not this season, he has a lot more support on his roster than Garrett. If Garrett helps lead the Browns to the playoffs, it's hard to imagine him not winning the DPOY award.