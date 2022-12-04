By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of reasons to be excited heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans. Not only are they playing the worst team in the league in the Texans, which should result in an easy victory for the Browns, but Cleveland will also get to see their star quarterback Deshaun Watson make his debut with the team after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season.

Watson’s return has been exciting for Browns fans, but it’s also been exciting for fantasy owners who have been searching for a quarterback all season long. Many are expecting Watson to be a plug and play option against a terrible Texans team, but the Browns offensive game plan and their strategy for easing Watson back into the mix should make fantasy managers who have Watson reconsider whether it’s a good idea to start him in Week 13.

Don’t expect Deshaun Watson to come out throwing it all over the field. I’m told they’ll ease him in early. Easy completions and running the ball. But after that, moving forward how different will this offense be for the #browns? My report on @NFLGameday on @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/9eC3l66DnA — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 4, 2022

This is a somewhat concerning update if you were planning on starting Watson against the Texans. The hope was that he would be allowed to carve up his former team in his first game in nearly two years, but it doesn’t look like that will be the case here. Cleveland has a strong running back duo in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and they could opt to rely on them while easing Watson back into the mix.

This is still a favorable matchup for Watson, and while he may ultimately have a strong day, this has to make fantasy managers a bit wary of starting him. Some managers may not have a choice, but if you are considering starting Deshaun Watson over another quarterback, it may be worth double-checking that decision ahead of kickoff.