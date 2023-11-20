Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was impressed by the Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns improved to an impressive record of 7-3 just past the midway point of the 2023 season with a narrow 13-10 home victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Cleveland's offense wasn't exactly electric in this one after the recent news of Deshaun Watson's season coming to an end due to injury, the Browns defense was able to do most of the heavy lifting in this one, severely limiting the Steelers' offense en route to the big divisional win.

After the game, Ohio native and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to react to the victory.

Stepping in for the injured Deshaun Watson was Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who didn't necessarily put up eye-popping stats on Sunday afternoon, completing 24/43 of his pass attempts, good for 165, no touchdowns, and one interception.

However, the young quarterback showed a lot of poise at the end of the game with things hanging in the balance, as he helped lead the Browns offense down the field, completing four straight passes in the process, to set up a game-winning field goal from kicker Dustin Hopkins with just five seconds remaining in the game.

The Browns of course would then hold on for the big victory.

Cleveland now sits at 7-3 on the season, comfortably in playoff position in the AFC despite the time that both Watson and star running back Nick Chubb have missed due to injury. Cleveland will next take the field on November 26 against the Denver Broncos.