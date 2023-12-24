The Cleveland Browns may be without a kicker for the remainder of Week 16 after Dustin Hopkins suffered an injury.

Dustin Hopkins' valiant effort to prevent a game-changing kick return touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday was all for naught. Even worse? The Cleveland Browns kicker was injured trying to chase down Dameon Pierce.

Hopkins was in the injury tent on Cleveland's sidelines after failing to catch Pierce on the latter's 98-yard touchdown return early in the second quarter of Sunday's game. You can see Hopkins tumble hard to the turf in the video below as he runs out of steam in hopeless pursuit of the Texans' return man.

DAMEON PIERCE HIT THE TURBO BUTTON 🔥 98-yard kickoff return TOUCHDOWN 😱pic.twitter.com/XAh7mlFRM0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

Hopkins was reportedly diagnosed with a hamstring injury. Though he eventually took a practice kick on the sideline after a thorough evaluation by team medical personnel, punter Corey Bojorquez was also seen taking practice kicks into the net, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Cleveland has yet to make an official decision on Hopkins' status for the remainder of Week 16. However, the fact the Browns went for two after scoring their latest touchdown against Houston—with Bojorquez assuming subsequent kickoff duties—suggests Hopkins' day may be over.