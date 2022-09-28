Myles Garrett made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday after the Cleveland Browns defensive end was involved in a horrific car accident. The three-time Pro-Bowler suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, and a few lacerations, but if you look at the shape of his car after the crash, there’s no denying that this man is lucky to be alive.

Garrett reportedly flipped his Porsche several times as he made his way home from practice. Video footage of the car after the accident is now making its rounds on social media, and the sight is pretty chilling (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Myles Garrett survived a nasty accident, and his car tells the story 👀 (via @BriBuckleyTV)pic.twitter.com/Uio2MK5XJ7 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 28, 2022

The car wasn’t totally smashed, but you have to say that Garrett’s injuries could have been far worse. He was with an unidentified female companion during the crash, and it’s a good thing that they were both wearing seatbelts.

Reports from officers that responded to the scene state that the Browns star “was definitely not impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

Myles Garrett played through a neck injury in Week 3 as he helped Cleveland to an impressive 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns return to action on Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. At this point, it remains to be seen if Garrett will be able to suit up for that one as he continues to nurse his “minor injuries.”

Garrett and his family have to be thanking the heavens above after he came out relatively unscathed following what was truly a scary car crash.