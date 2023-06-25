Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II set the record straight on the recent armed robbery incident he was involved in, noting that he wasn't robbed at gunpoint.

Earlier this June, it was reported that Newsome was held at gunpoint and had his car stolen at FILTER restaurant in downtown Cleveland, per Brandon Little of Browns Digest. More details about the robbery have emerged since then, with Jake Trotter of ESPN sharing that “six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday.”

Apparently, aside from Newsome's truck, the perpetrators also stole jewelry.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, however, Greg Newsome II emphasized the mistakes on the reporting about the incident. He shared that he wasn't robbed at gunpoint as he was inside the restaurant when the crime happened. He has also since gotten his vehicle back.

“I was not actually robbed at gunpoint. I was actually inside. They just took my car,” Newsome explained, via Nate Ulrich of USA Today. “It doesn't really change my perception about Cleveland at all. There's bad people everywhere in the world.”

Speaking on a recent incident, #Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II said he wasn’t robbed at gunpoint but his vehicle was stolen. Newsome said he has gotten the vehicle back pic.twitter.com/LJV6uuRRhZ — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 24, 2023

It's certainly good to hear that Greg Newsome II's life was never in danger during the incident. There were plenty of concerns when news about the robbery surfaced, especially since it happened just a few days after Browns running back Demetric Felton also had his car stolen. It raised fears that Browns players are being targeted by criminals.

Hopefully, though, the Browns can further look at the situation. It can be a mere coincidence, but it's definitely not a good sign.