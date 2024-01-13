Will this pre-game ritual be enough to overcome the Texans?

Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns are preparing a challenging AFC Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans. Cleveland has the upper hand in terms of record, but Houston will not go down easy. Browns fans went all-in on a fierce effort to hype themselves up ahead of the game.

Cleveland is getting mentally prepared for a tough battle

A pack of Browns fans tailgated outside of NRG stadium and released a battle cry shortly before the start of the game, per a fan's X account:

Browns fans showing out in Houston pic.twitter.com/EnOpX5F0FD — Brandon Shaw (@b_shaw0) January 13, 2024

Cleveland fans understand the challenge that lies ahead of their team.

The Houston Texans enter the matchup with an overall record of 10-7, one more loss than the Browns. Still, the team will be a force to be reckoned with, especially on offense. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has had an impressive NFL debut.

During the regular season, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 57.4. Stroud's amount of passing yards ranks him in the top ten of league QBs. He was a major difference-maker for a hungry Texans team.

On the other side, the Browns are led by veteran QB Joe Flacco. Flacco stepped in for the injured Deshaun Watson in the middle of the season, and he has performed exceptionally. The 38-year-old has had some of the best performances in NFL history for his age.

As this heated AFC Wild Card matchup takes off, the Browns need to bring their best performance to advance to the next round. Will the battle cry Cleveland fans sent be enough to fuel their team to a successful performance?